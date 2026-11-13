Ferrari Already Finds 20hp Boost for 2027 Engine?

Ferrari spent 2026 watching Mercedes and Red Bull-Ford disappear up the road on power alone. Now, according to Italian reports, Maranello may finally have found the missing horsepower - though Frederic Vasseur is warning fans not to expect an overnight fix.

How Big Is Ferrari's Reported 2027 Engine Gain?

Ferrari may have found a significant breakthrough with its new Formula 1 engine for 2027, amid reports of a power increase of more than 20 horsepower.

According to Italian reports, Maranello has developed a new specification producing an estimated 21 to 22hp more than its current engine.

The improvement has not been officially confirmed, but could substantially reduce Ferrari's deficit to Mercedes and Red Bull-Ford.

How Far Behind Was Ferrari's Engine in 2026?

Ferrari struggled with engine performance throughout 2026, with the FIA's ADUO assessment placing it alongside Audi and Honda in the category more than four percent behind the leading combustion engine.

Why Does Vasseur Say the Engine Takes Longer to Fix Than the Chassis?

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur recently admitted the team had known for years that its engine program was behind.

"We knew that the engine would be difficult, we knew for years that we were late compared to our competitors and year one would be mega difficult," he said.

Vasseur also warned that catching up would take considerable time.

"When it comes to the chassis, if the design is a disaster, you can start from scratch for the following year," he told automoto.it.

"Doing that with the engine - given the homologation cycle and the budget cap - isn't something you can do right away. These are multi-year projects."

Is Ferrari Confident of Closing the Gap in 2027?

He nevertheless confirmed that Ferrari was targeting a substantial improvement in 2027.

"We hope to get back on track next year, but from the outside, people don't realise how difficult it is to change course. It's like trying to turn a large ship."

Fast Facts: Ferrari's 2027 Engine Reported gain 21-22hp more than current engine 2026 deficit Over 4% behind the leading engine Grouped with Audi and Honda in ADUO assessment Vasseur's warning Engine fixes are "multi-year projects"

Related: F1's 2027 engine truce frays as Audi and Ferrari resist

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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