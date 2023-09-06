Felipe Massa's Bold Move: Challenging 2008 F1 Title - Ferrari's Support Awaited

Sep.6 - Felipe Massa says he is hoping to secure Ferrari's support in his push to overturn the result of the 2008 world championship.

The Brazilian's lawyers have given Formula 1 and the FIA only days to properly respond to their legal threats over the famous 'crashgate' scandal.

Massa, now 42, was racing for Ferrari at the time but the Maranello team's new boss Frederic Vasseur said when asked about the story: "I don't really want to comment on this.

"But I'm not a big fan of the idea of changing the race result even 15 minutes after the chequered flag," he added.

Interestingly, if F1 is sued by Massa, the sport is represented today by its CEO Stefano Domenicali - who was Massa's Ferrari boss back in 2008.

As for Ferrari, Massa told the TV program TG1: "At the moment I have not received any support from Ferrari, but I am counting on their help.

"I am optimistic. I will continue to fight for justice until the end," he said.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: