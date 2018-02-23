F1-Fansite.com

Father: Sainz 'excited' for better Renault

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Renault Sport F1 Team. Renault Sport Formula One Team RS18 Launch, Enstone, England. Tuesday 20th February 2018.

Feb.23 - Famous former rally champion Carlos Sainz expects his son to take a "step forward" in formula one this year.

Last year, Carlos Sainz jr stepped up from the Red Bull programme to join the works Renault team.

His father and namesake now expects Sainz, 23, to take another "little step forward" in 2018.

"He is preparing for the season with a lot of enthusiasm," 55-year-old Sainz told EFE news agency.

"The tests start next week, the Renault was presented this week, he's very excited and those of us who are with him are too," the two-time rally champion added.

"From what he says, he is confident that they will take a step forward," Sainz said.

Renault driver Sainz told L'Equipe he has settled in well at the French team.

"I have the impression of building a team around me," he said.

"We have a good chance of doing great things together. The goal is to get closer to the best teams, but it's impossible to say exactly where we will be.

"We're not thinking so much in terms of championship position but rather pure performance," said Sainz.

Meanwhile, Sainz snr played down suggestions his son might consider trying his hand at a rallying career in the future.

In January, the 23-year-old drove two stages of the Monte Carlo rally.

"No, it was an act of marketing," Sainz snr insisted. "He was driving a course car only to get to know the stage."

