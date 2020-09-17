F2 driver opposed to 'young driver test' for Alonso

Sep.17 - Formula 2 driver Louis Deletraz admits he is opposed to Fernando Alonso being invited to take part in F1's 'young driver test' in Abu Dhabi later this year.

Reports claim that Cyril Abiteboul has made an application for an exemption to the rule limiting the F1 test to drivers with less than two grands prix under their belt.

Alonso, who is returning to F1 as Renault becomes Alpine next year, is 39. And although he has been out of Formula 1 for two years, he has contested over 300 grands prix and won two titles.

"The young driver test should be for young drivers. Isn't that the whole point?" wondered Deletraz, a 23-year-old Swiss driver who is seventh overall in the F2 points.





Alonso has already confirmed that he will travel to Abu Dhabi later this year to be with the Renault team.

"I am not planning to go to an F1 race until Imola," the Spaniard told El Mundo newspaper.

"In the meantime, I will do a simulator day at the factory. I will also try to get close to the team in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

"It (Abu Dhabi) is the final race of the championship and I want to see the team work, but my contact with the engineers is already constant. I follow the races and the meetings from home."

