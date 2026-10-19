F2 Boss Admits Herta's IndyCar Step Was Underestimated

Nine IndyCar wins bought Colton Herta a European ticket. Twenty-five Formula 2 races have mostly taken it back.

Colton Herta's attempt to use Formula 2 as a route into Formula 1 has gone far worse than expected, and series boss Bruno Michel now admits the gap from IndyCar was underestimated.

The American arrived in Europe with nine IndyCar wins and a runner-up championship finish behind him, and a future race seat at Cadillac clearly in mind. Instead he sits only 19th in the standings, having scored in just five of 25 races.

What does the F2 boss say went wrong?

Michel was careful not to question the driver.

"It's been more difficult than I thought it would be, because Colton is a very strong driver, there's no doubt about that," he told AS.

"Perhaps both he and we underestimated the difference in the working environment compared to the IndyCar teams."

That is a notable admission from the man who runs the championship, and it shifts the explanation away from raw speed and towards process.

Why has qualifying been the biggest problem?

Michel pointed straight at Saturdays.

"In 30 minutes you have to get the timing right," said the Frenchman.

"You have two flying laps with sets of tyres that you've had very little track time with."

"So he probably suffered more from that than he expected."

Anyone who has followed junior single-seaters will recognise the pattern. Formula 2 punishes drivers who need laps to build confidence, because the laps are not there. Qualifying sets the grid, the grid sets the race, and a season disappears in increments.

What does this mean for his Cadillac chances?

Herta has made several Cadillac FP1 appearances, so the relationship itself is intact.

The case for an immediate race seat is not. A new team entering Formula 1 needs credibility more than it needs a nationality, and a 19th place in F2 is a difficult number to defend in a press conference.

That matters because the current grid leaves very few obvious openings, and the ones that exist are being contested by drivers winning in F2 rather than learning in it.

Is a return to IndyCar now more likely?

There are rumours that Herta wants to return to the Indianapolis 500 next year. Those remain rumours, but they would be a logical read of a plan being quietly reassessed.

It would also not be a humiliation. Herta was a genuine IndyCar front-runner, and plenty of fast drivers have discovered that the European ladder is a different sport rather than a harder version of the same one.

The 2027 silly season will tell us which story he has chosen. For now, the 2026 season has answered the question Cadillac was really asking.

Fast Facts: Herta in Formula 2 F2 position 19th Points finishes 5 of 25 races IndyCar record 9 wins, championship runner-up F1 link Cadillac FP1 appearances F2 boss Bruno Michel admits gap underestimated

Related: Camara set to land Haas seat as Cadillac doubts grow

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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