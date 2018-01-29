F1-Fansite.com

F1's Whiting gives thumbs up to Assen track

circuit-assen

Jan.29 - The Netherlands has taken another step towards F1 with a visit to the Assen circuit by race director Charlie Whiting.

De Telegraaf newspaper reports that Whiting gave the track a "positive assessment" during his visit, pointing out that new kerbs, barriers and layout tweaks are necessary.

And Assen chief Arjan Bos predicted that the changes would cost EUR 2 million at most.

"We are not there yet, but it is nice to hear that Whiting is so positive about the circuit, the modern facilities and the state of maintenance," Bos said.

"We have always said that we hope to bring the grand prix back to The Netherlands within three years. At the moment I estimate the chance at 50-50," he added.

De Telegraaf also reports that as for securing a race promoter for the Dutch grand prix, Assen has received "interest from home and abroad".

