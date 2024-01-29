F1's New Trend: Norris Signs Enigmatic Multi-Year Deal with McLaren

Jan.29 - McLaren has followed in Ferrari's wheel-tracks by inking a new contract with its existing Formula 1 driver - and not revealing the length of the deal.

According to the team, Lando Norris' new "multi-year contract" means he will be staying at McLaren "beyond the 2025 season" - but for exactly how long remains a mystery.

"Ferrari hasn't said how long Charles Leclerc will stay either," McLaren CEO Zak Brown is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

"We want to give our opponents as little information as possible."

Indeed, Ferrari has only just revealed its new deal with Leclerc, and Italian insider Leo Turrini says it's the first time in recent history the length of the contract is completely unknown.

These types of long and opaque contracts are now a trend in F1, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera argues.

"He who has a treasure, holds that treasure tightly," the newspaper declared.

Corriere della Sera, however, thinks Norris will be staying at least for the next four years - a view also shared by the specialist German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.

"It takes little imagination to realise that Zak Brown and team boss Andrea Stella wanted to prevent this rough diamond from escaping," the former Italian publication said.

"Zero wins but seven second places had caught the attention of Red Bull, while Audi and Ferrari were also quite interested," Corriere della Sera added.

Norris admits there was interest from other teams "but there were never any real negotiations". However, he says that was in part due to McLaren's steep improvement curve in 2023.

"A year ago I might not have made this decision," said the 24-year-old Briton. "But now it was easy for me."

