F1's Future Tied to Russia? Mazepin's Bold Claim Explored

Jul.26 - Nikita Mazepin says both he and Russia still belong in Formula 1, as he continues to fight for any kind of motorsport future in Europe more than two years after being ousted from the grid.

The 26-year-old was dropped by Haas just days after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, ending both his F1 career and the lucrative title sponsorship with Uralkali, the chemical giant owned by his father Dmitry Mazepin.

Since then, the younger Mazepin has launched multiple legal actions - including a case against the European Union to lift sanctions that prevent him from travelling freely across the continent. He has also repeatedly expressed interest in returning to F1 or high-level racing.

Now, in a fresh interview with Russia's TASS news agency, Mazepin insisted that a broader Russian comeback is possible.

"I hope that, in some form, I and Russia as a whole will return to Formula 1," he said. "We are truly needed there. It was not for nothing that we occupied our effective place in the Grand Prix."

He also referred to earlier ambitions for a Russian-national F1 team, reportedly backed at the time by oligarch networks with Kremlin ties.

Plans to shift the axed Russian GP from Sochi to Igora Drive near St Petersburg in 2023 were also scrapped following the outbreak of war.

"I still believe Russia has a place in Formula 1," Mazepin said.

