F1’s Fernando Alonso Welcomes Montoya’s Son: A New Era Begins

Jun.2 – Fernando Alonso’s next protege is now on the long road to Formula 1.

The headline star of the two-time champion’s driver management company, A14 Management, is Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

On the occasion of Alonso’s home Spanish GP, the 20-year-old Brazilian reiterated the credit the Aston Martin driver deserves for paving his way to the grid.

“Fernando was a great support for me since Formula 3,” he told DAZN. “He helped me get to F3 and also Formula 2 and gave me so much good advice.

“He’s been great for me,” Bortoleto added in Barcelona. “I’m very happy to have him as my manager. No amount of money can pay for the things I have learned from him, and it is the experience coming from one of the best of all time.”

Also in Alonso’s driver stable is F2 driver Pepi Marti, Formula E driver Maximilian Gunther, Dani Jucadella – and many others.

And the latest signing to A14 has a very famous surname – Montoya.

“A14 Management is pleased to announce that Sebas Montoya has joined the company,” Alonso’s outfit declared during the Spanish GP weekend, where the 20-year-old son of famous former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya finished P2 in the Formula 2 feature race.

