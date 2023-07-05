F1 Unveils Action-Packed 2024 Race Calendar!
Hold onto your helmets, F1 aficionados! The revered motorsport giant, Formula 1, just dropped a bombshell. They've rolled out the red carpet for the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship by unveiling an enthralling, pedal-to-the-metal race calendar that’s been rubber-stamped by the eminent World Motor Sport Council.
This pulse-quickening lineup boasts an astounding 24 high-octane races that will take the world by storm. The roaring symphony of engines will first grace the desert sands as the championship lights up Bahrain on March 2nd. And what better way to drop the checkered flag on this global cavalcade of speed than the spectacular oasis of Abu Dhabi, where the finale is slated for December 8th?
The 2024 season promises to be an unforgettable whirlwind of RPMs, tire strategies, and edge-of-your-seat battles, bringing together the crème de la crème of motorsport gladiators. The calendar is a testament to Formula 1’s commitment to delivering a season that's overflowing with thrills.
Race fans, mark your calendars, for the gods of speed have spoken and the arenas await! Buckle up for an unforgettable year of breakneck velocity and precision engineering. Stay tuned to f1-fansite.com for the latest, most electrifying news in the world of Formula 1!"
✅ Check out the 2024 F1 Calendar
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
While I'm happy that the race calendar has moved to a slightly more sustainable form & will continue in this route towards 2030, I'm unhappy about FOM & FIA again not using viable opportunities to avoid triple-headers altogether, even though they stopped having a purpose after the 2021 season when COVID truly stopped impacting matters.
I also note that next season's provisional race calendar features another summer break-length interval & even a gap of two consecutive non-race weekends before the last three races, without which, avoiding triple-headers would be doable + starting a weekend earlier, which would mean an F1 race in February for the first time in a long time, which should be as okay as holding in December for the first time in a long time.
While these two lengthy intervals will minimize the triple impact to an extent, they won't wholly do that, but alternatively, having one less track day in some of those triple events would lessen the impact even more, but oh well, hopefully back to triple-free schedules someday.
Unsurprisingly, while the Qatar & Abu Dhabi GPs will be on consecutive weekends, the Austrian & Hungarian GPs still won't, even though the respective distances are similar, not to mention Dutch & Belgian GPs have been twice without negative impact on attendances, not that I care an awful lot about them not forming a double-header.
However, I'm surprised the Spanish GP forms a triple-header with Austrian & British GPs rather than Emilia-Romagna & Monaco GPs.
Oppositely, I'm even more unsurprised about the Canadian GP still not moving to get paired with the Miami GP, as I never expected this to happen for next season, either.
As a side note, I thought the LV GP would only occur on the weekend before Thanksgiving for the time being, but ultimately Thanksgiving weekend proved equally okay.
Otherwise, everything is more or less as I expected based on the most recent info & references.
Lastly, I put below the race calendar in one alternative formation that shows how triple-headers would be avoidable:
Bahrain GP 25.2
Saudi Arabian GP 3.3
Australian GP 17.3
Chinese GP 31.3 (Chinese GP on this day because presumably holding the Japanese GP on the same day as FE's Tokyo ePrix would be unideal for attendance figures)
Japanese GP 14.4
Miami GP 30.4
Spanish GP/Emilia-Romagna GP 12.5
Monaco GP 26.5
Emilia-Romagna GP/Spanish GP 2.6
Canadian GP 16.6
Austrian GP 30.6
British GP 7.7
Hungarian GP 21.7
Belgian GP 28.7
Dutch GP 25.8
Italian GP 1.9
Azerbaijan GP 15.9
Singapore GP 22.9
Brazil GP 6.10
US GP 20.10
Mexico City GP 27.10
LV GP 16.11
Qatar GP 1.12
Abu Dhabi GP 8.12
With testing on the 25th December no doubt
Good joke
Pre-season testing is due to be held in Bahrain on 21-23 February but those dates are still subject to approval from the FIA world motorsport council.---BBC
We don't need no stinkin' pre-season testing. Just run the new car around the car park, lace up the boots and go. Yeehaw!!! And eliminate that silly mid-season holiday and make it nice round number 30 races.
30 will never happen in any case because F1 travel is simply too global for such a high amount to work practically & logistically, not to mention teams couldn't cover such a high amount as they can only do so much rotation.
Jere, you really need to work on appreciating humour & sarcasm. :) As the kids say, "chill, man chill".
Detecting sarcasm is difficult sometimes.