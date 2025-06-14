F1 Teams Scramble: Mick Schumacher's Next Big Move

Most recent 15 F1 News items:
Saturday, 14 Jun 2025Inside the Drama: Horner Shuts Down Alpine Equity Talks
- F1 Stewards Talking to the Media and the FIA's Response
- Is that Glock? Former F1 Driver Delivers Scathing Remarks About Lance Stroll
Friday, 13 Jun 2025Ferrari's Tumultuous Season: Sainz's Perspective Revealed - 7
- Red Bull Fast Enough to Win Canada GP? Helmut Marko Speaks
- Discover a Surprising Key to McLaren's F1 Dominance
- Why Hadjar Isn't Ready for Red Bull – His Candid Confession - 1
- Piquet Jr. Speaks Out on Colapinto's F1 Mindset - 1
- Inside Wheatley's Strategy: How He's Redefining Leadership Beyond Horner
- The Backstory of FIA's Latest Controversial Changes - 2
Thursday, 12 Jun 2025Why Alonso Thinks Losing in 2025 Wouldn't Be Verstappen's Fault
- Ocon's Comments on Lance Stroll's 'Passion' for F1 Amid Rumours - 1
- Alpine Drivers' Issues: Does Colapinto Still Have Briatore's Support? - 1
- Could Imola Return to F1 Calendar in 2027? Domenicali Answers - 1
- Inside Scoop: Is Alpine Betting Big on Horner's Leadership?
- All Info You Need to See Before the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Starts - 1
Wednesday, 11 Jun 2025Mercedes' Reliability Crisis: Team Working to Fix Engine Issues
- Imola's F1 Future: What Fans Need to Know - 1
- Discover the FIA's Stance on Arvid Lindblad's F1 Super License - 1
- Unpacking the Drama: Candidate Rejects Alpine Boss Position
Jun.14 - Mick Schumacher insists he is still "in talks" to return to Formula 1.
The former Haas racer and Mercedes reserve, now full-time in the WEC and at Le Mans this weekend with Alpine, has regularly been linked with a return to F1.
Currently, whispers suggest he may be in touch with Alpine's F1 team, or the new eleventh team, Cadillac, for 2026.
"It's still a big topic for me," Schumacher, 26, told the German broadcaster ntv at Le Mans.
"I'm always in talks for the future. I deal with it when I'm not at the race tracks here and I have time to deal with it."
Schumacher, whose father Michael is a seven-time world champion, insisted that Formula 1 remains his "big goal in life - my lifelong dream.
"What I want is to drive in Formula 1 and return there. That's why I'm having discussions, even if I haven't found any answers yet."
Separately, in conversation with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), he urged Formula 1 teams to consider him.
"I think the Formula 1 teams know what they have in me," said Schumacher. "I can be at the front in any car and be fast, as my performances so far this year demonstrate."
