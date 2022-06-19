F1 teams question the very quick Mercedes floor 'stay' removal
Jun.19 - Mercedes in Montreal removed an additional 'stay' on the floor of its struggling 2022 car following the suspicions of rival Formula 1 teams.
The rivals wondered how the uncompetitive reigning constructors' world champions knew in advance about the new FIA technical directive on porpoising that opened the door for teams to add the additional support element.
"We don't have one, because the TD came out on Thursday," said Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer.
"To be able to do that isn't fair for the rest of us that couldn't bring a stay."
Mercedes, insisting it had simply come to Canada fully prepared, removed the stay ahead of qualifying.
"I think that if it is taken away it's the right decision. You can't implement that in two days," Williams boss Jost Capito said.
As ever in Formula 1, support for the FIA's moves to stamp out porpoising on safety grounds is split between the teams that are suffering most and those who are succeeding.
"We can run these cars safely," said Alpine's Otmar Szafnauer. "Just raise the ride height."
Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko on Friday called the porpoising clampdown "nonsense", and told De Limburger that he thinks Lewis Hamilton was exaggerating his back pain after Baku.
"He can start a second career as an actor," Marko, 78, said.
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, meanwhile, is now calling for the changes to be tied to a budget cap increase.
"There's an inherent cost with that, which under a budget cap is very tricky to accommodate," he told the Telegraph.
Franz Tost, boss of Red Bull's second F1 team AlphaTauri, said on Saturday: "If the FIA, FOM and the teams come together to increase the cost cap a little bit, I will be of course in favour of this."
seems as always the fia have preferred team, das system approved to be one, without these technical situations i dont think cry baby and gang wouldve had all these championships.bring back old fashioned racing and quit the drs system.that will be pure racing
Heard a Grand Prix car passing the commentators at quali yesterday possibly Hamilton’s, wow the bouncing sounded like a washing machine out of balance. How can the Fia/teams have got it so wrong AND not be able to put it right.
How embarrassing for the mighty MB to have two of the best drivers in F1 and provide them with this crap to drive
Tell me this is a joke, Colin Chapman must be turning in his grave, why bother with suspension at all and Ferrari have forgotten how to build engines!
MV and Checo are not super fast, they just have a super fast car, well done RB, let’s hope they don’t get caught cheating.
