F1 teams equipment arrived at track amid Brazil protests

Nov.3 - Brazil's automobile federation CBA has responded to reports that Ferrari equipment was stuck in transit to the Interlagos circuit.

Since Jair Bolsonaro reportedly lost the presidential election to left-wing candidate Lulu, huge protests and almost 400 road blockades have swept Brazil.

We reported on Wednesday that a truck carrying fabled Formula 1 team Ferrari's equipment from the airport to Interlagos, just out of Sao Paulo, was caught up in the chaos.

"Yes, the convoy stopped shortly after leaving Viracopos (airport)," the CBA confirmed to Globo Esporte, "but it was quickly resolved by the military police.

"The equipment arrived at the scheduled time in Interlagos," Brazil's auto racing federation insisted.

According to the Russian news agency Tass, Formula 1 and the FIA are aware of the situation in Brazil and are monitoring it ahead of next weekend's event.

