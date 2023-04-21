F1 teams embrace bold new format for Sprint Race Weekends

Apr.21 - The proposed tweaks to the 'sprint race' format are set to be set in stone ahead of the first such weekend of 2023 in Azerbaijan next weekend.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali wants to spice up the format by deleting a practice session so that there are separate qualifying sessions for both the sprint and the main grand prix.
It is believed the teams have already voted unanimously in favour of the new format, although there have been some logistical concerns raised - for example by Pirelli, whose tyre allocations for Baku were shipped some time ago.
"We're very close to finalising the format," Aston Martin sporting director Andy Stevenson said this week.
"We've been working closely with the FIA and going through it carefully with our engineers and strategists to make sure it's workable. We all support the new format, but we need to make sure that the regulations are going to work as intended."
Stevenson said the teams support the move because drivers will be able to "push harder and take more risks" in the sprint, because the results will no longer determine the grid order for Sunday's all-important grand prix.
"It's going to be an extremely exciting weekend," Stevenson said.
Some, however, go further in questioning the wisdom of making Baku the first sprint race of 2023.
"The reality is it's absolutely ludicrous to be doing the first sprint race of the year at a street race like Azerbaijan," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.
"But I think from a spectacle point of view, from a fan point of view, it's probably going to be one of the most exciting sprint races of the year.
"From a cost gap perspective, all you can do is trash your car and it costs a lot of money around there. One race is enough in Baku, so to have two - there could well be some action there," he added.
Same
The teams will need a reserve car as well as driver, though with setup so critical the value of a spare car may be limited..
As F1 is a world championship the sprint race should carry points surely.
They do already...
My mistake
Sorry to pile on, Blo, but the teams are not allowed to have a backup car at track ready to go.
Exactly, so wreck your car in the sprint or have it wrecked = no Gp start. Max would love that.
Surely they've spare chassis/tub and enough spares to build a car though , whether time allows for it , is another matter
I think that I remember Williams building a new car from a bare chassis after RUS hit the sewer lid in Baku during quali.
Ah yes and Williams got compensation I remember about 1M €€
Killing the F1 is top priority of this circusclown Dominicali to be replaced by a sort freak show 24 times in a year. Such circus will probably last 20 to 30 races and all is gone . What an Idiots.
So then what is the purpose of the Sprint race? If it is only the few points attributed then from a risk management assessment it may be prudent to just stay out trouble, take no rick, don't stress the powerplant and transmission and take what's left when the over aggressive mid-pack has eliminated themselves. I don't think any of this is good for the sport but we shall see.
All for show , the teams definitely didn't lobby for the sprints races
This F1 sprint race garbage is a farce. It's a blueprint of dirt track speedway sprint car racing, which works well because it doesn't have the limitations that are imposed on F1 teams.
It will mean the F1 teams need more replacements parts, which means higher costs. Will the organising looneys at FIA increase the budget caps to allow teams to invest more in keeping the cars on track?
Also, will the current restrictions regarding power unit / transmission / electronic and electric components be reviewed considering the additional stress put on the cars by extra qualifying sessions and extra races?
IMO this really opens a Pandora's Box of side issues that haven't been considered and must be resolved.
God I Hate These Sprint Races.... Dominicali Must Go !!!!!
C’mon you old fogies I used to live stock car racing when I was young, the idea of combining f1 with stock cars and drag racing is brilliant, something for everyone. Mad Max will love the stock car sprints (maybe an elimination derby.) LEWY will love the drag race and grumpy old Alonso can stick to F1. Not everyone has got the money for aFerrari , Aston. Big Mac Or Mercedes. Fords, Hondas, and Renaults maybe Audi reps cars have much broader appeal all washed down with a can of RB. The vast younger audience can’t be expected to get to grips with outdated concepts like sportsmanship and no cheating just win at all costs it’s only fair and they deserve it.
I’m thrilled and can’t wait. Just heard that the Aussies are removing the crowd barriers next year, some of them never used them anyway, they never could get to grips with rules.
Domi deserves a knighthood yippee.
That better Stroppo. Hope this rain stops soon so I can go out to play.
Lived near stockcar racing when growing up, the lead in the fumes affected ýour early development it seems
Absolutely, for the better of course.
I'm not a fan of body parts strewn on the track - yet, dear old Domenicali seems compelled to offer up a style of racing where the risk of being maimed or killed goes up. A Sprint race that doesn't determine the Grid? WTF is the point? Just a short race where aggression and Hail-Mary passes up the inside will determine the winner. Plus, the cars take a shi_-kicking. It's idiotic.
Good to see you my Canadian friend and neighbor. That is spot on. Why a sprint if it doesn't do anything but invite kamakazi bulldorky? There are hundreds of short tracks all over that do that every Friday night. Honestly, it's entertaining but it is NOT F1.
Yeah - ya' nailed it ROR!!
I used to volunteer at a race-track on weekends. It was a hoot. The Claimer-Class Enduro's were a blast.
Exactement!
there are already RAC venues for sprint racing. this is just another way for millionaires to make money, make more problems at all levels, making the sport even more costly. WHO suffers the FANS ? ? ? we would all like to attend the races, but some of us have to buy food. Bring in a trouble shooter to help if the leaders involved can not cope..