F1 Stewards Talking to the Media and the FIA's Response

Jun.14 - Another Formula 1 steward has incurred the wrath of the sport's governing body.

Just weeks before serving as scheduled as an official at the season-opening Australian GP, Johnny Herbert was ousted due to a conflict of interest between the FIA role and his outspoken media contributions.

Among other controversial statements made to gambling-related websites, the former F1 driver had said Max Verstappen has a "horrible mindset".

The FIA declared that Herbert's media and F1 roles were "incompatible".

The same fate has now befallen another British former F1 driver - Derek Warwick.

He was already on duty in Canada this weekend but will now be replaced with another ex-F1 racer, Enrique Bernoldi.

The move follows Warwick, 70, declaring to a gambling website last week that Yuki Tsunoda had become a "disaster" for Red Bull, while insisting that Lance Stroll is only as good as the likes of Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

The FIA announced: "Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward" in Montreal.

Warwick "acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised" and "apologised," the FIA added, explaining that Warwick will be back on duty in Austria.

