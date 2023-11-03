F1 Starting Grid 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 18:00 CET | 17:00 UK | 09:00 LA | 02:00 Tokio
As the Formula 1 circus lands in the heart of São Paulo, the Autódromo José Carlos Pace - famously known as Interlagos - is ready to set the stage for yet another thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix. The undulating twists of this historic track promise a spectacle as the drivers line up on the grid, their eyes fixed on the prize that seems closer with every ticking second.
The qualifying session was a tableau of relentless pursuit of speed, with each team deploying their arsenal of aerodynamic tweaks and strategic masterstrokes. It was a dance on the razor’s edge of grip, as the roaring engines echoed through the Sambadrome. As the dust settled, the grid hierarchy emerged, bringing along its share of surprises and affirmations.
Now, as the scarlet dawn heralds the race day, the starting grid is a blend of seasoned champions and audacious newcomers, each with a narrative intertwined with the fabric of this Grand Prix. The pole position, a coveted spot, is more than just a vantage point; it's a statement of intent that resonates through the paddock.
As we delve into the grid overview, the tale of tire strategies, team rivalries, and driver duels unfolds, each factor a verse in the grand narrative of the 2023 Brazilian F1 Grand Prix. Amidst the backdrop of championship implications, every millisecond on this grid counts, and as history has shown, Interlagos is a place where legends are forged amidst the cheers of the Samba beat.
F1 Starting Grid 2023 Brazilian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:10,727
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:11,021
|+0,294s
|3
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:11,344
|+0,617s
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:11,387
|+0,660s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:11,469
|+0,742s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:11,987
|+1,260s
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:11,989
|+1,262s
|8
|63
|*George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:11,590
|+0,863s
|9
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:12,321
|+1,594s
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0:00,000
|-
|11
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:10,547
|-
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:10,723
|-
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:10,840
|-
|14
|31
|*Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:10,562
|-
|15
|10
|*Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:10,567
|-
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:10,837
|+0,110s
|17
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|1:10,843
|+0,116s
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:10,955
|+0,228s
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:11,035
|+0,308s
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:11,275
|+0,548s
*Penalties:
- George Russell, Mercedes W14 #63 - 2 place grid penalties - Driving unnecessarily slowly and failing to follow Race Director's instructions
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 #31 - 2 place grid penalties - Driving unnecessarily slowly and failing to follow Race Director's instructions
- Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 #10 - 2 place grid penalties - Driving unnecessarily slowly and failing to follow Race Director's instructions
