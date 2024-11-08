F1 Stars Call Out FIA Over Language Fines and Respect

Nov.8 - Formula 1 drivers have hit out at the sport's governing body and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, insisting they want to be treated like "adults".

Ben Sulayem recently clamped down hard against the language used by the drivers, even sentencing Max Verstappen to community service and fining Charles Leclerc 10,000 euros for uttering the word 'f*ck' in press conferences.

But in a statement, put out by the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) on its brand new Instagram account, the drivers described themselves as "the gladiators" who want to be taken more seriously.

They insisted there is a difference between swearing "to insult others" and "more casual swearing" like Verstappen's reference to his "inamimate" Red Bull car or Leclerc recalling a "driving situation".

"We urge the FIA president to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise," the drivers said.

"Further, our members are adults, they do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery and underpants."

The GPDA is also asking questions about the monetary fines imposed upon them, calling on Ben Sulayem "to share the details and strategy" about "where the funds are spent".

Dutch racing personality Tom Coronel thinks the GPDA has drawn a clear line in the sand.

"The message is 'stop this now'," he told Dutch radio Slam. "They're saying 'We understand up to a point, but we are the actors and we want to partly determine the rules of the game'.

"It is becoming a bit of a tug of war."

Coronel added: "I think it's important that the FIA makes a point about name-calling, but I also think it's important that the drivers say 'This far and no further'.

"The rules should be determined by the FIA in consultation with the drivers," he said. "That's really what this is all about."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: