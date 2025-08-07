F1 Shakeup: Toyota Partners with Haas in Pursuit of a Seat

Aug.7 - Toyota appears increasingly determined to place one of its drivers in Formula 1 - with Haas emerging as the launchpad.

The Japanese giant this week ran a private two-day test at Fuji Speedway using a 2023-spec Haas, as part of the American team's new Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program, which Toyota has helped finance and activate.

Ryo Hirakawa, a Toyota WEC regular who has already completed F1 sessions with Haas, Alpine, and McLaren, logged 111 laps during the opening day. "It's been exciting," he said.

But Toyota's focus appears to be reigning Super Formula champion Sho Tsuboi, who drove the second day. "Tsuboi's test is an evaluation, not a reward," said Toyota's motorsport director Masaya Kaji.

The push follows earlier TPC outings for Ritomo Miyata and Kamui Kobayashi in Europe - adding to speculation that Toyota's Haas partnership is aimed at both engineering and talent development.

