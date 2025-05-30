F1 Rumours: Horner’s Response to Reported Ferrari Proposal

May 30 – Christian Horner has denied reports that he might be considering a switch to Ferrari.

As the Red Bull boss’s counterpart-in-red Frederic Vasseur finds himself under the spotlight, Bild newspaper claimed this week that mere “weeks ago,” Ferrari made a move for Horner.

“Rumours are part of Formula 1,” Horner told the same German publication in Barcelona.

“But there’s more talk outside the team than inside. I built the racing team from day one. My track record speaks for itself.

“I am fully committed to the team, the 2000 people who work for us, and the shareholders, and I feel their full support. I don’t see myself anywhere else,” added the 51-year-old, who survived Red Bull’s leadership turmoil and a personal scandal in 2024.

“I’m looking forward to the future with the new engines starting next season,” Horner insisted.

As for the Ferrari rumours specifically, he answered: “Again – I feel the trust and don’t want to work anywhere else.

“The fact that I’m still here proves that. Over time, I’ve had one or more inquiries from pretty much every racing team, which is flattering, but Red Bull is my home.

“If I wanted to, I could quit tomorrow. I’ve won more races than any other team boss,” Horner explained. “I’ve won 14 world championship titles. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone anymore.

“But I don’t want to quit yet. My job is more than just a job.”

Another rumour swirling in the Barcelona paddock is that if Verstappen is still P3 in the drivers’ standings at the end of June, the Dutchman will not be able to trigger an exit clause and leave Red Bull prematurely.

“We’re not worried in the slightest,” Horner insists.

“Max has made his position very clear internally. He feels comfortable with us and enjoys working with the team. His mentality aligns with ours – we always want to win.

“I don’t see him anywhere else but Red Bull in the near future.”

