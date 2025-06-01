F1 Race Alternation: Could Barcelona Join the Party?

Jun.1 – It is possible Barcelona’s grand prix could be saved by accepting a proposal by Formula 1 to annually rotate some key European events.

Some expected the event to defy the odds this weekend and announce that a deal to extend its contract with F1 beyond 2026, notwithstanding Madrid taking over the official ‘Spanish GP’ title next year.

However, the Catalonia government’s business minister Miquel Samper says the negotiations are still progressing – slowly.

“The best cooking is slow cooking,” he smiled. “Little by little, little by little.

“It takes a few days, a few weeks, a few months – we’ll see.”

And what would the event even be called? “That’s part of the negotiation,” he admitted.

It has already been announced that Spa-Francorchamps is only keeping its famous grand prix alive for the future by not welcoming F1 each and every year.

“There are several possibilities on the table,” Samper said when asked if Barcelona could only join in with the alternation scheme.

“There are two parties negotiating that are not minor,” he said. “It’s an entire government and an entire Formula 1. So there are many possibilities, and that’s why this is dragging on.

“We’re analysing all the pros and cons, but you can’t even imagine the demand from countries wanting to host grands prix. Therefore, this requires a great deal of professionalism in management and a great deal of discretion,” the minister concluded.

