Imola's backup role ended at Tuesday's deadline, but F1 admits the volatile Middle East situation could still force a late change to the final two races.

Formula 1 has decided to proceed with its Qatar and Abu Dhabi finales despite the continuing Middle East crisis, officially telling Imola to abandon preparations for an emergency replacement race.

The decision came on Tuesday's deadline, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem first declaring on social media that both Gulf races were going ahead.

"We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi," he said.

"We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding Grand Prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One World Championship."

Ben Sulayem also told The National: "At present, our position remains that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix will proceed as planned."

Formula 1 subsequently confirmed that Imola had been told to stand down.

"We cannot let Imola wait indefinitely," a spokesperson for Formula 1 said.

"Therefore, we have informed them today that we will not require them at the end of the season."

The championship insisted that conditions in Qatar and Abu Dhabi had not deteriorated recently, pointing to continuing international travel, valid insurance and MotoGP's successful Qatar event last weekend.

All 11 F1 teams are also understood to support completing the season as planned.

However, F1 admitted the volatile regional situation could still force a late change.

"If the situation develops negatively in the coming weeks before the events in the Middle East, we will not hesitate to do the right thing, and the safety of everyone will always be the priority," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has already travelled to the Middle East, visiting Egypt's sensitive Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Tuesday.

The Ferrari driver toured Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses at El Arish and met humanitarian workers involved in delivering aid to Palestinians.

Gulf finales: where things stand Qatar and Abu Dhabi Both to go ahead as planned Imola Told to stand down Deadline Tuesday Teams All 11 understood to support completing the season Caveat A late change remains possible if the situation worsens

Related: Leclerc declines Qatar question ahead of F1's Tuesday decision

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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