 Skip to main content
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

F1 presses ahead with Gulf finales and stands Imola down

  PREV 
F1 presses ahead with Gulf finales and stands Imola down
Leopold 2 min read
Share

Imola's backup role ended at Tuesday's deadline, but F1 admits the volatile Middle East situation could still force a late change to the final two races.

Formula 1 has decided to proceed with its Qatar and Abu Dhabi finales despite the continuing Middle East crisis, officially telling Imola to abandon preparations for an emergency replacement race.

The decision came on Tuesday's deadline, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem first declaring on social media that both Gulf races were going ahead.

"We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi," he said.

"We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding Grand Prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the Formula One World Championship."

Ben Sulayem also told The National: "At present, our position remains that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix will proceed as planned."

Formula 1 subsequently confirmed that Imola had been told to stand down.

"We cannot let Imola wait indefinitely," a spokesperson for Formula 1 said.

"Therefore, we have informed them today that we will not require them at the end of the season."

The championship insisted that conditions in Qatar and Abu Dhabi had not deteriorated recently, pointing to continuing international travel, valid insurance and MotoGP's successful Qatar event last weekend.

All 11 F1 teams are also understood to support completing the season as planned.

However, F1 admitted the volatile regional situation could still force a late change.

"If the situation develops negatively in the coming weeks before the events in the Middle East, we will not hesitate to do the right thing, and the safety of everyone will always be the priority," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has already travelled to the Middle East, visiting Egypt's sensitive Rafah border crossing with Gaza on Tuesday.

The Ferrari driver toured Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses at El Arish and met humanitarian workers involved in delivering aid to Palestinians.

Gulf finales: where things stand
Qatar and Abu DhabiBoth to go ahead as planned
ImolaTold to stand down
DeadlineTuesday
TeamsAll 11 understood to support completing the season
CaveatA late change remains possible if the situation worsens

Related: Leclerc declines Qatar question ahead of F1's Tuesday decision

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Latest Video Update

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast