F1 plan sent to Austrian government for approval

The fate of the planned 2020 'season opener' in Austria should be known within days.

The news agency Austria Presse Agentur reports that the full written plan for dealing with back-to-back races in July amid the corona crisis has been sent by promoter Red Bull and Formula 1 to the Austrian government.

Health minister Rudolf Anschober is promising to give the plan "serious" consideration.

"The safety concept is ready and was dispatched this morning," Dr Helmut Marko confirmed.





"It includes all of the government's requirements. We've taken everything into consideration and now we are waiting for the response."

Minister Anschober said he is yet to personally receive the documents but expects them "in a timely manner".

"Every organiser has the right to request an event," he said. "The basic requirement for this is the safety requirement. We will assess the risk and whether the protective measures meet our requirements.

"Decisions are then made on a fact-based foundation. It doesn't matter if I'm a big Formula 1 fan or not. We will take a serious and correct look at every concept made by an applicant," said Anschober.

He warned that an answer will not be given "overnight".

