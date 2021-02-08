F1 now eyeing Saturday sprint races for current season?

Feb.8 - Formula 1 is looking to trial a 'sprint race' format in 2021.

The teams earlier baulked at Liberty Media's plans to radically spice up the weekend format, and new CEO Stefano Domenicali ruled out reviving the 'reverse grid' idea.

"That is over," international media reports quote the Italian as saying. "That is something I can tell you.

"It is important to think of new ideas to be more attractive or interesting, but we must not lose the traditional approach to racing. I think we learned that when we changed the qualifying format all the time.

"What we are studying is what could be the approach of the so-called sprint race on Saturdays. We are wondering if this could be tested already this year," said Domenicali.

"There are ongoing discussions with the teams."

