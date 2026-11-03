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F1 now demands $104m from axed Russian GP promoter

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F1 now demands $104m from axed Russian GP promoter
Leopold 1 min read
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Rosgonki sued to recover a prepaid fee for the cancelled 2022 race, but Formula 1 has hit back with a $104 million counterclaim for events that were never held.

Formula 1 is demanding more than $100 million from the former Russian GP promoter for races that never took place, as an increasingly bitter High Court dispute escalates.

The case was originally initiated by promoter ANO Rosgonki, which sued F1 in the High Court of England and Wales in August 2025 after F1 refused to return money paid before the Russian GP was cancelled following the invasion of Ukraine.

Rosgonki has sought around 50 million Pounds plus interest, including the return of a $24 million promoter fee paid in advance for the cancelled 2022 race.

Formula 1 has argued that sanctions prevent it from making the refund because of concerns that Rosgonki may remain associated with sanctioned Russian bank VTB. Rosgonki denies that VTB continues to control it.

The dispute, however, has now taken a dramatic turn.

Law360 reports that F1 has counterclaimed for $104 million in fees relating to races that were never held after the championship terminated its Russian contract.

The legal publication said Rosgonki described F1's demand as "unconscionable" and involving "vast" fees for events that did not take place.

Vedomosti reports that the demand concerns the cancelled 2022 and 2023 events.

F1 cancelled the 2022 Sochi race after Russia invaded Ukraine and terminated the promoter agreement in March of that year, despite the contract originally running through 2025.

The Russian GP had been scheduled to move from Sochi to the Igora Drive circuit near St Petersburg from 2023.

Fast Facts: F1 v Rosgonki
F1 counterclaim$104 million in fees
Rosgonki claimAround 50 million pounds plus interest
Prepaid fee$24 million for the cancelled 2022 race
Races concerned2022 and 2023, per Vedomosti
CourtHigh Court of England and Wales, filed August 2025

Related: Petrov Believes Russian GP Could Return to Formula 1

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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