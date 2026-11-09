 Skip to main content
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

F1 nears Tuesday Qatar call as Imola backup faces halt

  PREV 
| NEXT  
F1 nears Tuesday Qatar call as Imola backup faces halt
Leopold 1 min read
Share

A final call on Qatar and Abu Dhabi is due by Tuesday, with freight deadlines pressing and Imola's grandstands rising as a backup that may never be needed.

Formula 1 is expected to make a final decision on its troubled Middle East finale by Tuesday, with growing indications that Qatar and Abu Dhabi will indeed go ahead as planned.

Despite the continuing regional conflict and rumours of escalation, De Telegraaf's Erik van Haren reports that F1 management is still determined to keep races on the calendar.

The decision has become urgent because teams and organisers need certainty over freight movements, while preparations for an emergency replacement race at Imola are well underway.

Additional grandstands are being constructed at the Italian circuit, but that work could be halted if F1 gives Qatar and Abu Dhabi the green light.

Van Haren reports that should the security situation deteriorate again after Imola's preparations are abandoned, Las Vegas could become the final race of the season.

The uncertainty comes after MotoGP successfully completed its controversial Qatar weekend at Lusail, despite Yamaha refusing to participate over safety concerns.

Max Verstappen, who has previously expressed reservations about racing in the region, was asked about the MotoGP controversy in Brazil.

"MotoGP is a few weeks earlier than us, so I understand that the riders had more question marks," he told De Telegraaf.

"I trust that the FIA and Formula 1 will make the right decision. I do follow the news, but ultimately we only know about 10 percent of what is actually happening there."

F1 has reportedly urged teams and drivers to avoid public comments that could increase concerns about the two races.

F1 Gulf finale decision
Decision dueBy Tuesday
Races at stakeQatar and Abu Dhabi
Backup venueImola
FallbackLas Vegas could close the season
Reported byErik van Haren, De Telegraaf

Related: F1 still heading to Qatar, with Plan B active

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Last Classification

Newest Sound or Podcast