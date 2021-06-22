F1 media calls Verstappen's outstanding victory moral blow for Mercedes
Jun.22 - Max Verstappen is on course to beat Lewis Hamilton to his first world championship in 2021, according to the international media.
After a thrilling race at Paul Ricard, the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung said Red Bull's Verstappen "conquered another piece of Mercedes' territory".
Spain's AS concluded: "Hamilton is no longer the boss."
Another Spanish daily, Diario Sport, said the French GP was a "moral blow" to Hamilton and Mercedes.
"Is this the turning point for this world championship?" wonders La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Verstappen's victory is an alarm for Mercedes."
Italian correspondent Luigi Perna said: "The pressure created by Red Bull highlights Mercedes' weaknesses."
Corriere dello Sport, another Italian newspaper, described 23-year-old Verstappen - who now leads the standings by 12 points - as "the new Hamilton".
"He has extraordinary confidence in his and his team's abilities. He maintains control of the situation even in the most difficult of situations.
"The boredom of a Formula 1 tailor-made for Mercedes is over," the report added.
Corriere della Sera observed: "Formula Max scares Hamilton. Hamilton is the heroic image of a driver who is not used to fighting so hard to stay on top.
"With this form, Verstappen cannot be stopped."
Red Bull's top F1 official Dr Helmut Marko stridently agrees with the media's conclusions.
"Who or what can stop us?" the 78-year-old declared. "Only technical problems can stop Max. Or if Mercedes conjures up a magic trick."
The Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat surmised: "What has happened to Mercedes? Their championships were built not only on the best car but also the best team.
"Red Bull has overtaken them," correspondent Tommi Koivunen concluded.
Racing driver Tom Coronel told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper: "I only see Mercedes doing one thing - panic. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Toto Wolff.
"They point to Red Bull's wings - all sorts of the wrong things. They are under very intense pressure - just look at the swearing from Bottas and the doubts of Hamilton."
for once im in agreement with the media.these comments are from european media.im sure sky and john bull will hang onto the past glory days for another while.hamilton was never the boss of f1 he just drove the fastest car for a few years .red bull never gave up.a fantastic team with the fastest driver an excellent race carfastest pit crew and great team spirit.come on red bull.we want more!!!
An Italian newspaper described max as the new Hamilton.i don't agree he is way better than that.the new Michael Schumacher maybe
Oh the Hammer haters are so euphoric. I mean I get. It's like y'all were constipated for years and are now finally able to take a sh...dump Lol. "Ahhhh the relief of the release" 😄. Not being used to such happiness can be intoxicating eh?
Be mindful of premature over rejoicing though. A boomerang effect is looming and I'll see to it that it stings....Hard!
Not really Jax-we always knew Lulu was beatable , its just now someone has the CAR to do it, and Torger and his crew are running round like Mcdonalds staff that have run out of burgers .
...and fries, chips for the Brits among us.
fried bread nice
This is difficult for me, Jaxoria, but I kinda' agree with you. Great to see some racing at the front and through the top ten, but don't count out MB just yet. The big difference this season for RB is the Honda rocket and that might motivate MB to spend a couple marks on an upgrade. Yeah, I know it's Euros but please don't hammer me (pun intended).
What boy?.if u have some thing to say spit it out say it loud and clear.followed by a long sit down u full of it
If with was sh.you would b constipated jaxie mind the bp
Talking of Marks , Sept 2000 moved to Germany ahhh the good old fashioned DM, came for for a month at Christmas ££, flew back 2nd Jan 2001 and Euros , plays havoc with the conversion tables i can tell you,Just listened to the podcast on f1 bbc and they were saying Merc are on the pace of Honda generally just... Austria x 2 will be a cracker this yr.