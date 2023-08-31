F1 Legend Stewart Casts Doubt on Hamilton's Quest for Eighth Title
Aug.31 - Former triple world champion and F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart doubts Lewis Hamilton will ever win another world championship.
He told the German magazine Sport Bild that one factor is the 38-year-old's "hunger" after a record-equalling run of seven titles that ended with his loss to Max Verstappen in 2021.
"It also depends on Mercedes," Stewart, 84, said when asked if Hamilton can win again.
"It's not impossible, but I still don't think he'll make it. And I don't think, despite the rumours about Ferrari - that he will change teams again.
"Lewis is one of the best to ever drive in Formula 1," the Scot admits, "but the truth is that in the last decade he competed for a team that basically had no competition.
"That's why he has serious problems now - and because the car isn't that strong anymore."
As for the soon-to-be triple consecutive world champion Verstappen, Stewart thinks the 25-year-old Dutchman's performance curve is now levelling out.
"I don't see much room for improvement," said Stewart. "Whether it's raining, it's windy or its hot, Max gets the absolute maximum out of the car every time."
But he hits back at the notion that Verstappen has made F1 boring.
"I don't find it boring at all," he said.
"Sure, the world championship is decided, but behind that things are tight."
Stewart insists, however, that it was easier for Verstappen to win his three titles compared to his own time in the 70s.
"There are a lot more races now," he noted. "When I became world champion for the first time in 1969, we only had eleven grands prix.
"But with 22, you can afford a bad weekend and still have a chance at the title."
John young is a wise man.... hehe
Absolutely! To see a 5'4" 84 yr old STILL command respect when he walks the paddock is heart warming. A 'Sir' in every respect.
The wee Scot is spot-on with his comments.
Louise's time has passed, and Max is at his peak as long as Newey designs a superior car for him. RB has two geniuses at work there!
I know I have said here it on a number of occasions in the past, my tip is the next driver to watch is Piastri! He is brilliant, and in his rookie season is starting to wear down Lando! The McLaren is improving and Oscar is coming to terms with it.
Louise is the past, Max is the present, Oscar is the future!
Hard to argue with that analysis, smokey. There are several other young lions with cards in the game, but PIA is the real deal.
Hamiltons on a 2yr deal but whether its a str 2yrs or a 1+1 is to b argud over, so that's the final one now a max of 2 yrs before the dame departs, but it hopefully is only ONE