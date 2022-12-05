F1 legend Berger now linked with top Ferrari job?

F1 legend Berger now linked with top Ferrari job
5 December 2022 by    1 min read
 2

Dec.5 - F1 legend Gerhard Berger is being linked with the vacant top job at Ferrari's iconic team.

The 63-year-old, who had two separate stints at the wheel of the Italian team's Formula 1 cars in the 80s and 90s, has most recently been boss of the German touring car series DTM.

However, the Austrian newspaper Kurier reports that Berger has now given up the rights to the financially-troubled series, putting it in the hands of the German automobile club ADAC.

Gerhard Berger 2018 Beyond the Grid interview

Ayrton Senna & Gerhard Berger were teammates at McLaren (1992)

"This is good news for the huge DTM fan community," Berger said.

"I am firmly convinced that the brand is in the right hands with the ADAC. They have the necessary know-how to offer all motorsport fans a unique experience in the future."

The news comes just after Mattia Binotto was ousted as Ferrari team principal, with the Maranello team's former technical director Ross Brawn also linked with the role.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

2 F1 Fan comments on “F1 legend Berger now linked with top Ferrari job?

  1. smokey

    Gerhard would make a great Ferrari team principal. He has the experience and knows F1 inside out. He also has a background with Ferrari, so he is familiar with the culture and tifosi expectations. He would bring respect and purpose to Ferrari.
    Let's hope this rumour becomes reality!

    1
    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.