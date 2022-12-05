F1 legend Berger now linked with top Ferrari job?

Dec.5 - F1 legend Gerhard Berger is being linked with the vacant top job at Ferrari's iconic team.

The 63-year-old, who had two separate stints at the wheel of the Italian team's Formula 1 cars in the 80s and 90s, has most recently been boss of the German touring car series DTM.

However, the Austrian newspaper Kurier reports that Berger has now given up the rights to the financially-troubled series, putting it in the hands of the German automobile club ADAC.

"This is good news for the huge DTM fan community," Berger said.

"I am firmly convinced that the brand is in the right hands with the ADAC. They have the necessary know-how to offer all motorsport fans a unique experience in the future."

The news comes just after Mattia Binotto was ousted as Ferrari team principal, with the Maranello team's former technical director Ross Brawn also linked with the role.

