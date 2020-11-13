F1 keeping hybrid engines for the future

Nov.13 - Hybrid engines are here to stay in Formula 1, the sport has announced.
For 2014, the sport switched from loud and popular normally-aspirated engines to the current, more expensive and complex hybrid 'power unit' era which has been utterly dominated by Mercedes.
Recently, there have been rumours about the next generation of engine regulations for the post-2025 period.
"Formula 1 has long served as a platform for introducing next generation advancements in the automotive world," Formula 1 said in a statement on Thursday.
"We believe we have the opportunity to do that with a next generation engine that combines hybrid technology with sustainable fuels. Therefore a working group of F1 and FIA personnel has been set up to investigate a future engine formula powered by sustainable fuels," it added.
Check out more items on this website about:
'Hey guys - let's go out and dig an enormous grave for our sport..'
i am against the highbred engines, with all the computer technology, its no longer about motor racing, its more about money.. The help the driver gets, being told how to go faster, by radio, makes a mockery of the pit boards. i was interested in motor racing for the skill of the driver, and the skill of the car maker. There is nothing like the roar of a normal engine, and the skill of the driver. We need motor raceing not electronic games.
Hybrid engines are expensive very expensive about 2.5 million a unit and nobody but the FIA wants them! They make such a big deal about reducing costs but then insists there Hybrid powered its bullshit F1 isnt a mileage contest!
More boaring racing in the future then go F1 shoot yourself in the foot yet again when will they ever learn!
Indeed racing has nothing to do with fuel economy. What's the point on saving 33 liters of petrol in a GP, while flying around the world with 20 Jumbo jet's that spit out 10.000 liters of fuel each only to take off!