F1 Flexi-wing Saga Strikes: First 'Victim' in China

Mar.23 - The flexi-wings saga in Shanghai has cost Williams a whopping 50,000 euros fine.

However, the team insists it did nothing wrong - especially in terms of running an excessively bendy rear wing.

It's a hot topic at the moment, with McLaren in particular but also other teams under the FIA's spotlight - and high-definition cameras that were mandatory to run in Friday free practice.

Interestingly, McLaren appears to have escaped the added scrutiny, and tougher flex tests, without making any modifications. "It's not directed at us," Lando Norris insists. "It seems to be directed at other teams."

Indeed, it is believed Alpine and Haas had to make rear wing changes for China.

As for Williams, its faux pas was missing the deadline to supply the video footage of the FIA cameras.

"The reason for the failure was apparently the team's belief that the cameras would come fitted with SD cards supplied by the FIA," the stewards ruled. "They did not check if they did."

Williams explained in its own statement: "For completeness, we provided all footage as requested in Melbourne with no issue and will continue to support the FIA and provide all required footage in a timely manner going forwards.

"We have no concerns over the legality of our wing. It is the same wing we ran in Melbourne, is fully compliant and we did not have to make any adjustments further to the issuing of the new technical directive."

Also struggling at Williams at present is the new recruit from Ferrari, Carlos Sainz. He explained that he is not only still adjusting to driving his new car, but also simply to feel comfortable in the cockpit.

"I'm struggling a lot with my balance, and I also have a strange feeling with the seat that we'll have to investigate," he told DAZN.

"In any case, in the end it all comes down to me not feeling completely at home in the car. I still have a lot to learn and understand about the car, and I know that with more driving experience, things will come."

Earlier in Shanghai, Sainz's successor at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, hit out at those who were critical of his own adaptation to life at a different team.

"We live in such a strange time in the world," said the seven time world champion. "People just love to be negative at any opportunity, even with the smallest things."

