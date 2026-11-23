Twenty-five years of Formula 1, nearly 40,000 published posts and a passion for racing that began long before social media transformed the sport. This week, F1-Fansite.com unveiled its new logo to celebrate a quarter of a century online. The redesign marks an important milestone for the independent F1 website, combining a racing corner, a hidden driver's helmet and the familiar F1 lettering into one distinctive identity.

A Quarter of a Century of Formula 1

When F1-Fansite.com first went online in 2001, Michael Schumacher was dominating the championship with Ferrari, V10 engines provided the soundtrack to Grand Prix weekends, and Formula 1 fans experienced the sport in a very different way.

There were no smartphones delivering instant race updates, no social media debates after every qualifying session and no streaming platforms bringing Formula 1 into millions of homes.

The internet itself was still finding its feet.

Since those early days, F1-Fansite.com has witnessed some of the most remarkable chapters in Grand Prix history. From Schumacher's record-breaking Ferrari years and Fernando Alonso's emergence to Sebastian Vettel's dominance, Lewis Hamilton's championship battles and the Max Verstappen era.

Throughout those changes, the website has continued to evolve, building an extensive collection of F1 news, race reports, results, statistics and historical information.

Today, its archives stretch back to the inaugural Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, with detailed information about drivers, teams, circuits cars and even the designers that shaped the sport.

A recently developed F1 car database adds another dimension, connecting individual racing cars to their Grand Prix appearances and results.

For a website that began in 2001, preserving the history of a championship dating back more than 75 years has become an important part of its identity.

A Racing Corner, a Hidden Helmet and a New Identity

After 25 years, we wanted a logo that reflected both our history and our ambitions for the future.

The previous design, with its red gradient lettering, colourful background and rounded black frame, had become a familiar part of F1-Fansite.com. But Formula 1 has never stood still, and neither should its visual identity.

The new logo takes a radically different approach, replacing decorative elements with a bold, minimalist combination of red, white and black.

At its centre is a custom-designed symbol that tells a story of its own.

The sweeping red F takes its inspiration from one of Formula 1's most recognisable features: the final corner leading onto the start-finish straight. Its flowing shape recalls iconic bends at circuits such as Zandvoort, Barcelona and Mexico City, capturing that moment when a driver accelerates out of the final turn and charges towards the finish line.

The white 1 sits alongside it, completing the F1 lettering. But there is a third element that is less immediately obvious.

Look carefully at the space between the two characters and a racing driver's helmet emerges, complete with a visor. It is a deliberate use of negative space that makes the design more than a straightforward combination of letters.

The racing corner represents the circuits. The hidden helmet represents the drivers. Together, they form the F1 identity that has defined our website since 2001.

Beneath the symbol, the bold FANSITE lettering completes the design. It is simpler than its predecessor, but considerably more meaningful.

Independent Since 2001

While our appearance has changed, the principles behind F1-Fansite.com have not.

We remain an independent Formula 1 website, dedicated to covering the sport and preserving the remarkable history behind it. That independence matters.

Formula 1 is a sport of extraordinary technological achievement, fierce competition, political intrigue and occasionally spectacular controversy. Covering it means appreciating its brilliance without losing the freedom to question what happens both on and off the circuit.

It also means recognising that today's headlines are tomorrow's history.

Our historical databases, extensive race archives and growing collection of Formula 1 cars are part of that commitment. They allow fans to explore not only what happened last weekend, but also what happened decades before many of today's drivers were born.

And there is still plenty of work to do.

Building the Next Generation of F1-Fansite.com

The 25th anniversary is not simply an opportunity to celebrate the past. It also marks the beginning of a new chapter.

Alongside our ongoing coverage and historical projects, we are developing F1-Fansite.com into a more interactive platform for Formula 1 fans.

With more than 2,000 registered fan accounts, the foundations of that community are already taking shape.

Features such as podium predictions, quizzes and planned fan rankings are intended to give visitors more opportunities to test their knowledge, compete against one another and become part of the website rather than simply read it.

Our ambition is to bring together everything that makes Formula 1 fascinating: current racing, its extraordinary history and the fans who follow it.

The new logo is the visual starting point for that next chapter.

Thank You for 25 Years

Few things in Formula 1 remain unchanged for 25 years. Drivers retire, teams disappear, regulations change and entire generations of racing cars become part of history.

The same is true of the internet. Many websites that existed in 2001 have long since vanished. F1-Fansite.com is still here, still independent and still dedicated to the sport that inspired its creation.

That would not have been possible without the readers, contributors and loyal visitors who have supported the website over the years.

Whether you discovered us during Schumacher's Ferrari dominance, Hamilton's Mercedes years or Verstappen's rise to the top, you have helped make this milestone possible.

Thank you for 25 years of F1-Fansite.com.

We have spent a quarter of a century following Formula 1's history. Now we look forward to helping document the next 25 years.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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