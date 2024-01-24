F1 Fans Rejoice: 'Drive to Survive' Season 6 Premieres Soon!

Jan. 24 - As Formula 1 enthusiasts eagerly await the start of the 2024 F1 season, there's electrifying news for fans craving behind-the-scenes action. Netflix has just confirmed the premiere date for the latest season of the acclaimed documentary series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."

This new season, which marks the sixth installment in the series, promises to deliver an intimate look into the pulse-pounding world of Formula 1. Viewers will get an up-close glimpse of the preparation and challenges faced by drivers and teams during the 2023 F1 season, complete with all the dramatic highs and lows that unfolded.

For those who've followed the series, there's an added treat: an in-depth feature on the creation of "Drive to Survive," its profound influence on the world of F1, and a sneak peek into what the future holds for this captivating series.

Mark your calendars for February 23, 2024, as this is when Season 6 will drop on Netflix. The timing couldn't be more perfect, aligning with the conclusion of the pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit. This gives fans the perfect lead-up to the season's opening race, set to take place at the same venue a week later.

Behind this much-anticipated release are the esteemed talents of James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin. Gay-Rees, known for his work on the Academy Award-winning documentary "Senna," continues to bring his expertise as an Executive Producer. Joining him is Paul Martin, celebrated for his work on the 2019 documentary "Diego Maradona." Together, they helm this project for Box-to-Box Films, ensuring another season of riveting, heart-pounding F1 storytelling.

