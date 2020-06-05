F1 engines finally revving again in 2020

Jun.5 - Formula 1 is finally revving its engines in 2020.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will test the team's 2018 car during a session at Silverstone next week to "practice protocols" ahead of the first ghost races in early July.

And McLaren driver Lando Norris has shaken out the rust with a test at the wheel of a Formula 3 car operated by his former team Carlin.

"I will also do some karting to help get my body used to all the stresses again," the Briton is quoted by Speed Week. "It feels good to be in a racing car again."





F1 teams are also doubling their efforts to ensure they have enough reserve drivers on site in Austria, given that F1 CEO Chase Carey insists that the show will go on even if a race driver tests positive to corona.

When asked who Max Verstappen's substitute is, Dr Helmut Marko laughed to n-tv: "There is no substitute for Verstappen!

"But we do have the Brazilian (Sergio) Sette Camara, who can be used as a substitute driver for both (Red Bull) teams," he added.

Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez, meanwhile, will be on duty for the works team, Racing Point and even McLaren.

