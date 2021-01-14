F1 denies new rules facing another season of delay

Jan.14 - Formula 1 has flatly denied suggestions the sweeping new rules for 2022 could be delayed yet another year.

Last year, as the sport scrambled to cope with economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus shutdowns, the teams agreed to delay the planned introduction of sweeping new technical rules from 2021 to 2022.

But with the pandemic still not over, La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed on Wednesday that a further 12-month rules delay to 2023 may now be in the works.

The Italian newspaper said the teams, seven of which are based in Britain where a reportedly more virulent strain of covid-19 is spreading, are scheduled to discuss the matter at a meeting in February.

"Any suggestion the 2022 regulations will be delayed is wrong and has not been discussed," a Formula 1 spokesperson told us.

"The new regulations are designed to improve competition on track and give our fans closer racing. This combined with the new financial regulations will improve Formula 1 and create a healthier and stronger business model for the whole sport," the official added.

