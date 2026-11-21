The FIA has unanimously agreed a 2030 V8 framework, but with turbochargers staying, fans hoping for the old roar may have to settle for something higher-pitched.

Formula 1 has officially confirmed plans to bring back V8 engines in 2030, although fans hoping for a return to the deafening noise of the previous V8 era could be disappointed.

The FIA announced on Friday that unanimous agreement had been reached with Formula 1, the teams and engine manufacturers on a new technical framework.

It follows the bizarre deletion of a similar announcement earlier in the week.

The proposed 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 engines will use sustainable fuels and retain a smaller electrical component, while cars will become lighter and less complex.

However, retaining turbochargers means the new engines are unlikely to reproduce the sheer volume of the naturally aspirated V8s used until 2013. The sound could instead be higher-pitched and more distinctive than today's V6 hybrids.

"The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

Drivers react to the V8 plan

Former F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Deutschland that noise was his overriding priority.

"Sound, sound, and more sound," he said, recalling getting goosebumps when hearing engines warming up in the pits many years ago.

George Russell agreed.

"It is that loud sound that I miss these days," the Mercedes driver said, although he acknowledged that hybrid technology remained important.

Teammate Kimi Antonelli also welcomed the prospect of lighter machinery.

"It's going to be cool that it's becoming a bit more old-fashioned, and the cars are getting a bit lighter too. 70 kilograms is immense," said the new world champion.

The detailed regulations still require approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, which meets in Shanghai next month.

2030 V8 framework Introduction 2030 Engine 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 Fuel Sustainable Electrical power Smaller electrical component Next step FIA World Motor Sport Council, Shanghai, next month

Related: FIA deletes its own V8 2030 announcement within minutes

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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