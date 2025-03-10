F1 Champion Verstappen Cautious About Rumoured V10s Return

Mar.10 - Max Verstappen has questioned how seriously Formula 1 fans should be interpreting the latest rumours about the return of V10 engines to the grid.

Multiple authoritative figures - from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Frederic Vasseur, Lewis Hamilton and beyond - have been pondering the idea in recent days.

It was Ben Sulayem's latest comments that really added fuel to the speculation, however, as he suggested that the advent of fully-sustainable fuel in F1 could make light, loud, crowd-pleasing V10s a realistic option for 2030.

"I think it's a very nice idea," quadruple world champion Verstappen told Viaplay at the weekend, "but the question is whether that's possible."

Indeed, F1 is actually doubling down on its hybrid 'power unit' era from 2026, with even heavier and more electrified engines than is the case today.

Verstappen wonders if Ben Sulayem is speaking out of turn.

"I think it's better not to shout so many things, and that it's better to solve these kinds of things behind the scenes," said the Dutchman. "That's better for everyone."

Verstappen and the FIA president have been at odds for months, particularly over the 'swearing ban' that cost the 27-year-old a day of community service in Rwanda last December.

In response, the Red Bull driver says he might do all of his swearing in Limburgish from now on.

"Yes, I can do that" Verstappen laughed. "I already did it often enough back in karting.

"These are all very silly things that I really don't want to deal with, but it is what it is."

