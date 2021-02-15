F1 CEO wants spectators in the stands as soon as possible

Feb.15 - Stefano Domenicali is hoping Formula 1 races can be held in front of live crowds in 2021.

Last year, the spectator-free 'ghost race' trend began to ease amid the 2020 pandemic - but the world is currently gripped by new restrictions due to more virulent strains.

F1's new CEO was asked by the Italian newspaper Il Giornale if the two Italian rounds of the forthcoming world championship will be able to welcome spectators.

"They are two fundamental rounds on the 2021 calendar," Stefano Domenicali agreed. "We will just have to see what is the evolution of the pandemic in the coming months.

"But the hope certainly is to be able to see a lot of people in the stands as soon as possible. The desire for Formula 1 is still very great."

Italian Domenicali was also asked about Ferrari, the team he used to lead that slumped in 2020.

"F1 needs Ferrari and Ferrari needs F1," he answered.

"I see the team starting from a slightly more difficult situation than we saw last year, but I am convinced that the will and clarity of what needs to be done are very present in Maranello."

Check out more items on this website about: