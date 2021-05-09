F1 CEO not confirming Mugello & Nurburgring backup events

May 9 - Stefano Domenicali is working hard to tackle the latest problem with the 2021 Formula 1 calendar, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Following the recent cancellation of the Canadian GP, F1 CEO Domenicali inked a last-minute replacement deal with Istanbul Park.

However, the UK government has now put Turkey on its so-called covid 'red list', meaning that F1 team members returning to Britain face a mandatory two-week quarantine period.

Domenicali told Sky Italia that he wants to try to work around the problem.

"We don't want to change the schedule or postpone any more races," said the Italian. "But we don't exactly know how that should work at the moment."

Mugello and the Nurburgring are said to be next in line as replacement hosts, but Domenicali insisted: "I can't confirm anything. There is nothing yet.

"In the coming days we will try to understand if it is possible to have exemptions to manage the calendar as scheduled," he added.

"If this is not the case we have options to discuss based on our desire to keep the calendar with the same number of races, because we do not want to miss a moment of this season that is going so well.

"Already next week we want to understand what the direction will be," said Domenicali. "As I said, there is the will to stay with the number of races we have but we must consider a situation that is constantly evolving."

When asked about the problem with the Turkish GP, Mercedes' Wolff said: "First of all, it is not very pleasant to serve quarantine at a hotel, so Stefano Domenicali is deciding how to organise everything.

"By gaining a clearer picture of the situation, we can then decide which employees will stay in continental Europe and who will return home," he added.

Check out more items on this website about: