F1 CEO denies intervention rumors and hails Red Bull's performance

May 16 - Formula 1 will not "intervene" to slow Red Bull and help the dominant team's rivals to close the performance gap.

After a clean-sweep of five wins from five grands prix so far, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has played down suggestions the energy drink-owned team will also be victorious in all other races in 2023.

"I think winning 23 races is unimaginable," he told the Financial Times.

"You have 23 races, there is reliability to deal with, the weather, strategy and also an element of luck."

Mercedes and Ferrari are also ready with major car upgrades for this weekend's round at Imola.

"Mercedes has a completely new car on the way, from what we hear," Horner said. "Ferrari has some updates too. It's easy to get carried away by what's happening here and now."

However, some have even suggested that F1 and the FIA should intervene with regulation changes in order to make the 2023 season more competitive.

"We cannot intervene in the performance of the teams," the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali insisted.

"I am sure what we did in terms of financial regulations will help to minimise the gap on the technical side. But the truth is that Red Bull just did a better job than the others.

"At the same time, it would be foolish to say that the season is over," said the Italian.

"I'm sure the path that Formula 1 has taken with the upper budget limit and different development options for the teams will level out the field sooner or later," the Italian said.

