F1 bans Rosberg from paddock for not having COVID vaccine

Jun.10 - 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has been banned from Formula 1 for refusing to take the covid-19 vaccines.

Viewers of Sky Deutschland's F1 coverage in Monaco wondered why the 36-year-old was reporting from his nearby apartment rather than joining his colleagues in the paddock.

His ban, in accordance with the sport's controversial mandatory vaccination policy, is despite the fact that his 2016 title granted him a paddock pass for life.

"I recovered well from the corona disease and therefore have strong antibodies," Rosberg told Sport1. "I also have my antibodies tested regularly.

"Under these circumstances, my doctor advised me that vaccination would make absolutely no sense."

