F1 2026: Mercedes Drivers Discuss Verstappen Rumours

Jul.25 - George Russell and Kimi Antonelli both addressed their contract status on Thursday at Spa, with both drivers expressing confidence they'll remain at Mercedes in 2026 - even amid earlier speculation linking the seat to Max Verstappen.

"That's the one million-dollar question," Antonelli smiled when asked about his prospects beyond this season. "I've never been worried, to be honest. I know the situation. Toto has been clear recently, so that's good to see.

"The team is working well. Me and George are working well together. There's a really good atmosphere, and the factory is pushing hard - not only for this year, but also next year. I'm pretty confident I'm in a good position."

Russell, who has not yet signed a deal for 2026, echoed that sentiment - though he admitted he had hoped for clarity by now.

"The intention was always to do it before the summer break but there's no contract on the table yet, so it's not likely anything will be finalised in the next two weeks," he said.

Still, the Briton insisted he isn't concerned. "It's not really having any impact on me whatsoever. I don't lose any sleep over it I'm managed by Mercedes, so ultimately they're in control of my destiny.

"I'm doing the job, have the majority of the points, and I think they want me as much as I want them."

"There are no discussions with other racing teams," Russell added. "I believe the results speak for themselves With all due modesty, I don't think there are many drivers who would do a better job here than me."

The driver comments followed remarks earlier this week from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff to Austrian broadcaster ORF: "Our direction is that we want to continue with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. That is our priority. I don't expect there to be any major surprises here."

That represented a notable shift in tone, after weeks of open interest in Max Verstappen. Wolff had even refused to deny meeting with the Red Bull star in Sardinia ahead of the Belgian GP, joking: "People are making photo collages with airplanes - we've never had anything like this before."

Antonelli, who has endured a mixed rookie campaign, admitted the step to F1 has been steep. "It's been challenging a few mistakes, a few issues. I think qualifying has been a bit weak," he said.

"But I've been learning a lot, and the second half of the season is important to do the step and find more consistency myself."

