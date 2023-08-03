Ex-F1 Driver Alliot Challenges Current Rookie Expectations

Aug.3 - Nyck de Vries was given enough time to shine, according to former Formula 1 driver Philippe Alliot.

The general paddock narrative is that Red Bull was in fact hasty in ousting the 28-year-old Dutch rookie after just ten races at AlphaTauri.

Alliot doesn't agree.

"You have to quickly make a strong impression," the 69-year-old Frenchman told Auto Hebdo.

"How a rookie comes into F1 says a lot about his personality," Alliot added. "After that, it's obvious that you compare a rookie with his teammate.

"He doesn't necessarily have to beat him from the start, but at least be comparable on a flying lap. And at no time was I impressed by a lap from the Dutch driver," he said.

"To survive in F1, you have to tick that box before claiming more time to show what you can do in the race. Otherwise, it's just a waste of time - especially in a discipline as demanding as Formula 1, where the sporting and financial stakes are enormous."

Alliot admits that in his time, the 80s and 90s, it was fair for a rookie to be given an entire season to get up to speed.

But with simulators, things have changed.

"The data you can collect means you can judge them more quickly than before. So I think six months is more than lenient these days," he said.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: