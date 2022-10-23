Complete paddock involved in Brad Pitt's new F1 film

Oct.23 - All teams and drivers will get involved in a feature film about Formula 1 involving Hollywood icon Brad Pitt.

"It's exciting because all the teams will be involved," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, speaking in Austin where 58-year-old Pitt is a prominent guest at the US GP.

"Drivers also - everyone," he added.

Also deeply involved in the project as a consultant is Lewis Hamilton, who even met in Hollywood with Pitt and Top Gun filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer earlier this year to "work through the script".

Director and CGI expert Joe Kosinski is also participating in the project, with the Formula 1 team bosses given a preview of the special effects technology at the Circuit of The Americas on Friday.

"I was particularly impressed by the technology they showed us," said Haas boss Gunther Steiner, who had been told the same techniques were used for the new Top Gun film.

"I think they are the best out there at the moment to do something like this."

Also in attendance was Greg Maffei, CEO of F1's owner Liberty Media.

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur added: "For me, it could be a mega step forward for F1 in general, as Netflix was a couple of years ago."

Little else is known about the project apart from the fact that Pitt will play an ageing driver alongside a younger upstart, with filming set to commence in the second part of next season.

