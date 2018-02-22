F1-Fansite.com

Energy drink eyes Force India takeover

Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017. Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Feb.22 - Force India is in talks to be taken over.

British newspapers The Sun and the Daily Mail report that talks are taking place with a consortium led by British energy drink company Rich Energy.

The news comes as the Silverstone based team considers changing its name, and amid owner and boss Vijay Mallya's well-publicised legal troubles.

The reports say the takeover group is led by Rich Energy founder William Storey but also backed by "a wealthy consortium of business figures".

Rich Energy and Force India would not comment, but the Daily Mail cited sources that suggested the deal could be worth $280 million.

