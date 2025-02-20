End of an Era: Sargeant Departs from the Racing Circuit

Feb.20 - After losing his race seat in Formula 1, Logan Sargeant seems to be stepping away from motor racing altogether.

The 24-year-old American struggled to keep up with Alex Albon at Williams in both 2023 and 2024, and was ousted altogether by Franco Colapinto mid-last season.

However, he had lined up an alternative drive in this year's European Le Mans series, intending to race in the LMP2 category for the French outfit IDEC.

IDEC has now announced that Sargeant will in fact not be racing this year - and perhaps never again.

"Following the decision of Logan Sargeant to step away from the sport to pursue other interests, (IDEC) and Genesis Magma Racing are taking note of his decision and will announce his substitute in the next few days," the statement read.

"We wish Logan all the best in his future projects."

