Breaking News: Hamilton Moves From Mercedes to Ferrari Next F1 Season
Feb.1 - In a significant development within Formula 1, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and celebrated driver Lewis Hamilton have announced their decision to conclude their partnership following the 2024 season. This decision comes as Hamilton exercises a contractual release clause, setting the stage for his final campaign with the iconic Silver Arrows. This move signals the end of a remarkable journey that spans nearly two decades with Mercedes-Benz, including an 11-year tenure with the factory team.
Toto Wolff, the Team Principal and CEO, shared his thoughts on the announcement, emphasizing the unparalleled success and historic achievements the partnership has garnered over the years. Wolff acknowledged Hamilton's indelible impact on Mercedes' motorsport legacy, expressing both pride in their accomplishments and acceptance of the inevitable evolution of their collaboration. As the team prepares for a future filled with promising prospects, Wolff assured that the immediate focus remains on the upcoming season, aiming to conclude their collaboration with Hamilton on a high note.
Hamilton reflected on his extraordinary 11-year stint with the team, expressing deep pride in their collective achievements. He recounted the profound connection he has had with Mercedes since his teenage years, acknowledging the difficulty in deciding to embark on a new chapter. Hamilton expressed gratitude towards the Mercedes F1 team, particularly highlighting Wolff's leadership and friendship. As he looks forward to facing new challenges, Hamilton is committed to delivering an exceptional performance in his final year with the team, aspiring to make it a memorable conclusion.
In a related announcement, Scuderia Ferrari confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will join their ranks starting from the 2025 season, under a multi-year agreement. This transition marks a new era for Hamilton and adds an exciting chapter to Ferrari's storied history in Formula 1 racing.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
I understand the lure of driving for Ferrari, but still, a risky move as Ferrari mightn't necessarily give him a better chance of winning another championship than Mercedes in 2025 or even beyond.
Hamilton probably saw the W15 and decided it wasn't good enough, because they had not implemented his wishes.
Would be great if he can win the F1 title with three different teams. Not a lot drivers did that...
It's not so long ago that WDC's of the past had the same idea as Louise ~ Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso to name but a few! Their dreams remained as dreams and didn't transpire into reality with more WDC's.
Ferrari's last WDC was Kimi in 2007! Maybe Louise thinks the stars are due to line up again for Ferrari.
Th media gave Our Nige the name "The Lion" , I wonder what name they'll give Hamster, I have a few suggestions if anyone's struggling.
Yes, but are your suggestions printable in the media?
LOL
Of course, but in today's world , you just know your going to upset someone, all i will say is the Media in Italy will rip Ham to pieces if he doesn't 1, regularly beat Charlie and 2,if he doesn't bring wins to Italy and 3,if he starts blaming the car or strategy, parading around Marinello in a dress too will not go down to well with the media in Italy, Media wise hes going from the British press known for being not the kindest, even to our winners to a cut throat Italian press that never pulls punches, I cant wait ......lol
"Frederic Vasseur is now in line with president John Elkann, who wants a team with one striker - Lerclerc."
So he's definitely a number 2?