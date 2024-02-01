Breaking News: Hamilton Moves From Mercedes to Ferrari Next F1 Season

Feb.1 - In a significant development within Formula 1, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team and celebrated driver Lewis Hamilton have announced their decision to conclude their partnership following the 2024 season. This decision comes as Hamilton exercises a contractual release clause, setting the stage for his final campaign with the iconic Silver Arrows. This move signals the end of a remarkable journey that spans nearly two decades with Mercedes-Benz, including an 11-year tenure with the factory team.

Toto Wolff, the Team Principal and CEO, shared his thoughts on the announcement, emphasizing the unparalleled success and historic achievements the partnership has garnered over the years. Wolff acknowledged Hamilton's indelible impact on Mercedes' motorsport legacy, expressing both pride in their accomplishments and acceptance of the inevitable evolution of their collaboration. As the team prepares for a future filled with promising prospects, Wolff assured that the immediate focus remains on the upcoming season, aiming to conclude their collaboration with Hamilton on a high note.

Hamilton reflected on his extraordinary 11-year stint with the team, expressing deep pride in their collective achievements. He recounted the profound connection he has had with Mercedes since his teenage years, acknowledging the difficulty in deciding to embark on a new chapter. Hamilton expressed gratitude towards the Mercedes F1 team, particularly highlighting Wolff's leadership and friendship. As he looks forward to facing new challenges, Hamilton is committed to delivering an exceptional performance in his final year with the team, aspiring to make it a memorable conclusion.

In a related announcement, Scuderia Ferrari confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will join their ranks starting from the 2025 season, under a multi-year agreement. This transition marks a new era for Hamilton and adds an exciting chapter to Ferrari's storied history in Formula 1 racing.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: