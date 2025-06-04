Emotions Run High: The Aftermath of Stroll’s Barcelona Incident

Jun.4 – Lance Stroll has undergone another round of surgery on a hand and wrist injury that flared up in the hours before he pulled out of the Spanish GP.

The Aston Martin driver’s absence from Barcelona on Sunday, leaving the team as a one-car operation, has triggered a fevered round of media speculation.

The team freely admits the 26-year-old son of Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll was “upset” after missing a routine FIA weighing procedure after qualifying, but denies Lance re-injured his wrist in a garage tantrum.

Whatever the truth, Spanish newspapers Diario Sport and Marca report that Stroll underwent surgery on Tuesday at Barcelona’s Quiron Dexeus hospital.

The surgeon was Dr Xavier Mir in Barcelona, who reportedly also treated Stroll back in 2023 following his cycling crash.

Diario Sport, citing “the driver’s entourage,” claims there is “every indication” that Stroll will be fit enough to contest his home grand prix in Montreal next weekend.

Marca added that the latest operation was “not excessively complex”.

If Stroll does have to sit out the Canadian GP, Aston Martin’s primary reserve driver is Felipe Drugovich, who is otherwise scheduled to be in Le Mans.

“First of all, we have to wish Lance the best,” the Brazilian told local broadcaster Rede Bandeirantes.

“Formula 1 has always been my priority and that remains. But at the moment, I don’t know exactly what will happen next. The decision has not been made yet.

“As for me and Le Mans, I am ready to get behind the wheel (of Stroll’s Aston Martin) if the team invites me.”

