Emotional Hungary: Vasseur Discusses Hamilton's Struggles

Aug.3 - Lewis Hamilton's painful transition to Ferrari has hit a new low, with the seven-time world champion declaring himself "useless" after failing to reach Q3 in Hungary.

"The team, they have no problem - you've seen the car is on pole," said Hamilton, whose teammate Charles Leclerc surprised many with a front-row start. "So, they probably need to change driver."

The 40-year-old Briton's comments have reignited speculation about a possible retirement, just months after switching from Mercedes. "That's a tendency," said former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher on Sky Deutschland. "It happens very, very quickly. I personally experienced the same thing in DTM.

"I left the car a year early. Of course with Lewis, I don't expect it to be immediate."

But Schumacher said Leclerc's current form and the team's technical focus around him may be compounding Hamilton's difficulties. "If things continue like this, Ferrari will have to choose one driver. Now he's starting to doubt himself more and more."

Hamilton, who said last week he didn't want to repeat the fate of Alonso or Vettel at Ferrari, may now be confronting that very scenario. Former Ferrari driver Ivan Capelli, speaking on Sky Italia, said: "His words after qualifying are almost a sign of surrender. Especially at a track he loves, and with his teammate on pole."

Capelli added: "Even with the updates, the Englishman isn't capable of pushing to the limit. His instincts can't be overturned now."

Team boss Frederic Vasseur defended Hamilton's performance, saying "the window is tight" and the car "can't cope with his driving style" yet. "We underestimated Lewis' challenge at the start of the season. He spent twenty years in the same environment," he told Sky Italia.

Meanwhile, Vasseur expressed relief that his own contract renewal has ended weeks of speculation. "There were some rumours in the press, it wasn't easy for the stability of the team," he told RTBF. "It's behind us and that's good news."

While refusing to reveal the length of his new deal, Vasseur thanked Ferrari for giving him time. "You don't win overnight. The proof is Christian Horner at Red Bull or Jean Todt at Ferrari. It takes years."

Ferrari hasn't won a constructors' title since 2008. "We want to win again," Vasseur said. "We've made progress, but we need time to put everything together. 2026 will be a great opportunity."

As for Leclerc, Vasseur praised his resilience. "He's doing a good job despite the difficult season. He never gave up. He works very well with Lewis."

