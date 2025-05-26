Emotion Behind the Decision: Briatore’s Stance on Visiting Schumacher

May 26 – Flavio Briatore says he has no interest in visiting his old friend and colleague, Michael Schumacher.

Together, as Benetton team boss and driver, the duo won their first world championships in 1994 and 1995 – before Schumacher moved on to Ferrari and won five more titles.

But when Schumacher, now 56, suffered severe brain damage in a late 2013 skiing fall, Briatore says he did not visit the great German – and hasn’t regretted his decision since then.

“We last saw each other at a boxing event in Germany, a few months before his terrible skiing accident,” Briatore, back in the F1 paddock this year as the powerful executive advisor at Alpine, told RTL.

The 75-year-old insists he won’t be asking Michael’s wife Corinna if he can join the very small group of people who have been allowed to visit the seven time world champion in his current physical state.

“I want to remember Michael as he was – full of energy and strength,” Briatore said. “He wouldn’t want me to remember him the way he is now.”

The Italian says he still has great affection for Schumacher.

“Michael and his family were a big part of the success, including my personal success,” said Briatore.

“I want to keep those moments – they were amazing. Corinna is an incredible woman. She’s very courageous. She did a great job to keep the family together.”

