Elkann: Sainz & Leclerc to move to Maranello in 2021

Jul.29 - Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will move to Maranello next year, Ferrari chairman John Elkann has announced.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Agnelli family heir defended Ferrari's decision to oust Sebastian Vettel.

"In the last decade we have had champions like Alonso and Vettel but it is more difficult to ask for patience from those who have already won than from those who have their futures ahead of them," he said.

"Leclerc and Sainz will have houses in Maranello and will stay as close as possible to our engineers. The new machine will be born with their direct contribution."





The interview was a clear signal that Ferrari understands the depths of its current lack of competitiveness in 2020.

"It is important to be honest to the Tifosi," Elkann said. "There is a long path ahead of us and we don't want to deceive.

"So we will make the most of these last months of 2020 and then 2021 in order to return to being very competitive in 2022. That is the goal."

Elkann says Ferrari's current problems date back years.

"We are aware of the structural weaknesses of the car that we have had for a decade and which were underlined by the transition to hybrid engines," he said.

"But what is also clear is that in the last ten years I have not seen such a cohesive and strong spirit in the team."

And so he insisted that Ferrari fully supports its current team boss Mattia Binotto.

"He has all the skills and the characteristics to open a new winning cycle," said Elkann.

"He was at Ferrari with Todt and Schumacher, so with him we start from a clear and ambitious basis. We know our weaknesses and we want to start winning again with young and ambitious drivers."

